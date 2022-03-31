16 U.S. cities where women under 30 earn more than their male peers

Women under 30 outearn their male counterparts in 16 metropolitan areas around the country, a new Pew Research Center analysis found.

In addition, they are at pay parity in six metro areas. To be sure, their pay still lags men's in 228 locations. Yet, the news is encouraging, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew, which analyzed Census Bureau data from 2015 to 2019.

Nationally, women under 30 who work full time, year-round earn about 93% of what their male peers earn. In 2000, it was 88%, he said.

"One of the reasons the pay gap has narrowed is the well-known fact that young women are substantially outpacing young men in completing college," Fry pointed out.

"They have an education advantage."

In the Washington, D.C., and New York metro areas, for instance, young women earn 102% of what young men earn when taking into account median annual earnings for full-time, year-round workers. In D.C., 60% of women under 30 have at least a bachelor's degree, compared with 45% of young men, Fry noted. In the New York area, 59% of young women had at least a bachelor's, compared with 43% of young men, he said.

It's not just about education, however. There are also different occupational and industrial opportunities, depending on the area, Fry said. For instance, the area with the largest gender pay gap, where young women make 67% of their male peers, is Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana. It has a lot of manufacturing and is known as the "RV capital of the world," thanks to its share of global recreational vehicle production.