CIA Director William Burns tests positive for Covid after meeting with Biden, but is not considered a close contact

CIA Director Bill Burns testifies next to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines during a House (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing on diversity in the intelligence community, on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 27, 2021.

WASHINGTON – CIA Director William Burns tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the intelligence agency said.

Burns, who is fully vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19, last met with President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning during a "socially distanced meeting and was wearing an N-95 mask."

"Their interaction is not considered close contact as defined by CDC guidance, and Director Burns is sharing the news of his positive test out of an abundance of transparency," the intelligence agency wrote in a statement.

Burns will continue to perform his duties as CIA director but will work from home. He will return to the office following a negative test and after isolating for five days.

Burns' positive test follows two other virus cases within Biden's orbit.

On Sunday, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for Covid-19. Her positive test result came several days after White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus, which prevented her from traveling with Biden to Belgium and Poland.

