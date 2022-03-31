European stocks head for higher open after a tumultuous month for markets

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on the last trading day of March, a month marked by global geopolitical and economic uncertainty after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 22 points higher at 7,578, Germany's DAX 94 points higher at 14,660, France's CAC 40 up 48 points at 6,763 and Italy's FTSE MIB 62 points higher at 24,778, according to data from IG.

Geopolitical uncertainty and concerns over rising inflation have dominated market sentiment in March. Both European and U.S. markets traded lower Wednesday following disappointment after talks between Russia and Ukraine, aimed at finding a solution to the conflict, again appeared to make little progress.

Russia said Tuesday it would reduce its military presence in some parts of Ukraine, but several countries — including the U.S. and U.K. — remained skeptical over Moscow's pledge, and Russian attacks on Ukraine continued Wednesday.

Oil prices are also casting a shadow over sentiment. U.S. crude prices climbed more than 3% on Wednesday as Germany warned of potential rationing of natural gas due to disputes with Russia, and U.S. crude stockpiles fell.