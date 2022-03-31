More than half of young investors have regrets from the last year

Many Millennials and Gen Zers who invested in the stock market over the last year wish they had done things differently.

Some 57% of Gen Z investors and 50% of millennials regret how they invested in the last 12 months, outpacing their Gen X and baby boomer counterparts, according to a recent study from MagnifyMoney. The online survey of 1,295 U.S. consumers was conducted from Feb. 15 to 21.

The most common regret among younger investors was not investing more money, with 23% of millennials and 15% of Gen Zers saying they wish they'd socked away larger amounts, the survey found. Investors also regretted some of their specific decisions, such as when they bought and sold certain assets.

More from Invest in You:

Joint vs. separate accounts: What couples need to think about

Want to find financial success? Here's how to get started

Before buying a house, here's how to set yourself up for success

The increased regret could be due to different goals. Younger investors were more likely to say their primary investing goal is to get rich, while older investors said they're focused on saving for a comfortable retirement.

"If they're thinking, 'I can really get rich off of investing,' then they're going to regret things like not investing sooner or more," said Ismat Mangla, MagnifyMoney's executive editor.

Different goals yield opposite investing styles

Because of these different goals, younger investors are often more aggressive in their strategies, the survey found. While some of this is fine as they have more time in the market to build savings and recoup possible losses, it may also lead to them making riskier choices that they come to regret, said Mangla.

For example, the third-most-likely regret for Gen Z investors was putting too much money in cryptocurrency, the study found.