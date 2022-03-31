CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley downgrades HP, Dell as uncertainty looms for PC industry

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Tesla, Verizon, Microsoft, Meta & more
Michael Bloom33 min ago
CNBC ProFive Below shares can surge nearly 28% as store openings drive growth, Citi says
Samantha Subin40 min ago
CNBC ProBarclays downgrades AMD, says PC and gaming markets due for a correction
Samantha Subin3 hours ago
Read More