Singapore’s stance on Russia shows support for sanctions isn’t limited to the West, says think tank

"We cannot condone any country arguing that another country's independence is the result of historical errors and crazy decisions," Prime Minister Lee said at the White House on March 29.

It was "important" for U.S. President Joe Biden to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as it shows the world and President Vladimir Putin that sanctions against Russia are supported not just by the U.S. or its European friends, according to a Washington-based think tank.

Singapore, "which is not a U.S. treaty ally formally ... has been very even-keeled on many global issues," said Ankit Panda, Stanton senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the country "strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext. We reiterate that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected." The city-state soon after announced targeted sanctions against Russia.

Lee met with Biden at the White House on Tuesday to discuss Indo-Pacific security, the Ukraine war, and investment between the countries.