What to watch today: Wall Street set to wrap up strong month but weak quarter

Baidu (BIDU) lost 2.2% in premarket trading after the SEC added the search engine company to its list of U.S.-traded China stocks that could be delisted if they don't allow American regulators to review three years' worth of financial audits. Online entertainment company iQYI (IQ) was also added to that list, with its shares sliding 6.6%. Novavax (NVAX) gained 1.3% in premarket trading after it asked EU regulators to clear its Covid vaccine for use in teenagers. Kinross Gold (KGC) is in talks to sell a Russian mine to Russia-backed investment firm Fortiana Holdings, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. It would be the first sale of an asset left behind in Russia by a Western company. An FDA panel voted against recommending the approval of an experimental ALS drug developed by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX). The panel said study data failed to prove that the drug was effective in fighting the disease. Amylyx erased early premarket losses to rise by 2.5%. Robinhood Markets (HOOD) won a favorable ruling in a Massachusetts case, with a judge deciding the state overstepped its authority in adopting a new fiduciary standard for brokerages operating in the state. The brokerage firm had been accused by regulators of encouraging its customers to take undue risks. Robinhood shares rose modestly in the premarket after dropping 8.5% on Wednesday. Expensify (EXFY) tumbled 14.3% in the premarket after the online expense management company reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter.

