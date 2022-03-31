Why Biden’s billionaire minimum income tax may be a tough sell

President Joe Biden has proposed a new tax on the ultra-wealthy as part of his 2023 federal budget, aiming to reduce the deficit by about $360 billion.

Some experts say it's unlikely to gain traction in Congress.

The "billionaire minimum income tax" calls for a 20% levy on households with a net worth of more than $100 million, affecting the top 0.01% of earners, according to a White House fact sheet.

The 20% tax applies to "total income," including taxable earnings and so-called unrealized capital gains, or asset growth, with installment payment options and a credit to avoid paying tax on the same wealth twice, the U.S. Department of the Treasury outlined.

The administration says the plan will raise roughly $360 billion over the next decade. However, the proposal already faces pushback.

"The billionaire tax and how they've put that forward doesn't make much sense," Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, told CNBC's "Squawk Box' on Wednesday, stressing to the challenges of taxing unrealized gains.

"I really don't think that proposal is going anywhere," he added.

Senate Democrats floated a similar billionaire tax in October to help fund their domestic spending agenda. However, the proposal failed to gain broad support within the party.