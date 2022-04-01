100,000 student loan borrowers have had their debt forgiven under this policy fix

Miguel Cardona, U.S. Education Secretary, at the Queen Theatre on Dec. 23, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

More than 100,000 borrowers will receive student debt forgiveness thanks to policy fixes made to the public service loan forgiveness program.

The relief amounts to more than $6 billion, according to new data released by the U.S. Department of Education.

Signed into law by then-President George W. Bush in 2007, the forgiveness program allows non-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans canceled after 10 years, or 120 payments. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimates that one-quarter of American workers could be eligible.

However, the program has been plagued by problems, making people who actually get the relief a rarity.

Borrowers often believe they're paying their way to loan cancellation only to discover at some point in the process that they don't qualify, usually for technical and confusing reasons. Lenders have been blamed for misleading borrowers and botching their timelines.

More borrowers are now seeing their loans cleared after reforms to the program announced last year by the Biden administration.

Some of those changes including reassessing borrowers' timelines and counting some payments that were previously ineligible. (For example, the type of loan a borrower held or the repayment plan they were enrolled in often disqualified them, without their knowing.)