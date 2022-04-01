Cramer's lightning round: WW is not a buy

23andMe Holding Co : "It's losing money. To me, buy it and put it away."

WW International Inc : "There's just nothing that I find that's growth or of interest to me."

Nikola Corp : "They're going to lose money as far as the eye can see."

Joby Aviation Inc: "Way too speculative. I don't want you in there. ... It's had its day already."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer