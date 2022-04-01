A four-day workweek pilot program is now underway in the U.S. and Canada

The four-day workweek just became a reality for dozens of companies across the U.S. and Canada, at least for the next several months.

The pilot program, being led by 4 Day Week Global, kicked off on Friday and is expected to last six months. Participating organizations include crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and a number of tech companies.

In all, 38 companies in North America are on board, although some started earlier and others will join later when a planned U.K. trial starts on June 1, said Joe O'Connor, CEO of 4 Day Week Global. More than 50 British companies with 3,000 employees have signed up for that trial.

The idea is that employees work 80% of the time for 100% of the pay and maintain 100% productivity. It comes down to working more efficiently, including cutting back on unnecessary meetings.

More from Invest in You:

Want a four-day-workweek job? Here's how to land one

Companies are betting these perks will help them in the 'Great Reshuffle'

Deepak Chopra: Here's how to land the right job

"More and more companies are recognizing that the new frontier for competition is quality of life, and that reduced-hour, productivity-focused working is the vehicle to give them that competitive edge," O'Connor said.

Employees are also enthusiastic about the idea. A whopping 92% of U.S. workers are in favor of the shortened workweek, a survey from cloud-software vendor Qualtrics found.

While it's not a new concept, chatter about the four-day workweek has gained momentum amid the "Great Resignation," also known as the "Great Reshuffle." Almost 48 million Americans walked away from their jobs in 2021, and the trend is still in full swing, with nearly 4.4 million workers quitting in February, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The pandemic allowed workers to reevaluate their lives and what they wanted out of a job.