CNBC Pro

Top Goldman strategist explains why U.S. stocks are doing well — and where he sees them going next

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProNow that the key yield curve has inverted, here's what typically happens to stocks next
Yun Li3 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO07:54
CNBC ProAMD, Intel, and Apple are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 31
Alison Conklin3 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman sees risks rising for a 'mild' recession, but not for at least another year
Jeff Coxan hour ago
Read More