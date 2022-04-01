CNBC Pro

Here are Bank of America's top short-term trades for the second quarter

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProCanada's stock market is pulling ahead. Here's what investors should know and how to play it
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProThese corporate insiders sold a big chunk of their stock right before quarter-end
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProComeback kids: These stocks recovered the most off their 2022 lows during wild first quarter
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More