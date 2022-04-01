March unemployment rate nears prepandemic levels, Black workers see sharp improvement

A 'We're Hiring!' sign is displayed at a Starbucks Mario Tama | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The March jobs report showed unemployment rates near pre-Covid levels across racial lines, with sharp improvements for Black workers, who have been hardest hit by the pandemic. The U.S. unemployment rate overall dipped to 3.6% in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Nonfarm payrolls also added 431,000 jobs last month, slightly fewer than expected by economists. Every demographic group tracked by the bureau, broken down by race or ethnicity and gender, saw its unemployment rate hold steady or fall in March.

The unemployment rate for each racial or ethnic group was within striking distance of or slightly below where it stood in February 2020.

U.S. unemployment rates by race and ethnicity February 2020 March 2021 February 2022 March 2022 White 3.0% 5.3% 3.3% 3.2% Black 6.0% 9.5% 6.6% 6.2% Asian 2.4% 5.9% 3.1% 2.8% Hispanic or Latino 4.4% 7.7% 4.4% 4.2%

Black workers saw the greatest percentage-point drop in unemployment rates, falling from 6.6% in February to 6.2% in March. "Those series tend to be volatile, so you have to kind of look at it over a longer period of time. In the last three months, there has been a consistent decline in the Black unemployment rate, and the labor force participation rate has been fairly stable," said Valerie Wilson, director of the Economic Policy Institute's program on race, ethnicity and the economy. "That does point to things moving in the right direction," Wilson added.