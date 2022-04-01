79% of women investors are confident they'll achieve their retirement goals, survey finds

Prathanchorruangsak | Istock | Getty Images

If you're among those who stay on the sidelines due to fear of making a mistake, it's worth knowing that women investors outperform their male counterparts over time when it comes to returns on their investments, according to Fidelity's research. This is largely due to women's buy-and-hold strategy — i.e., investing for the long-term — instead of frequently trading or panic selling during market pullbacks. "Women are hard-wired to be better investors," said Randy Bruns, a CFP and founder of Model Wealth in Naperville, Illinois. "Women are far better at following recommendations and tuning out the news than men." And, your investments generally should reflect your risk tolerance — which is a combination of how long until you need to tap the money and how well you can stomach volatility in stock prices. So, for example, if you have several decades until you retire, the ups and downs of the market should matter little to you because your portfolio has plenty of time to recover.

Nevertheless, it's not uncommon to feel nervous about making investing decisions, advisors say. One key to overcoming that trepidation is simply learning what it's all about. "Even studying a simple chart of the long-term returns of investing in the S&P 500 [Index] tells a story," Curtis said. "Yes, the line is bumpy, but it is always going up over time." Tied to that is the importance of taking a long-term view of the money you invest, she said. "Anyone — even a confident investor — could get anxious if they focus on the short-term swings of the stock market," Curtis said. While having enough confidence to invest is important, too much of it can be problematic.