Putin talks tough on gas-for-rubles deadline. But European leaders aren't too worried

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to ratchet up the pressure on foreign buyers of natural gas, telling so-called "unfriendly" countries to pay in rubles from Friday — or have their supplies cut off.

Perhaps surprisingly, however, the leaders of Germany and Italy appear unfazed by Putin's rhetoric.

That's because they believe European customers won't be bound by the Kremlin's new mechanism and can instead continue paying for Russian gas in euros or dollars.

Putin on Thursday issued a decree insisting foreign buyers of Russian gas must pay in rubles from Friday by opening a Russian bank account or have their contracts for deliveries canceled.

Russia's president has repeatedly demanded that so-called "unfriendly" countries make the currency switch for Russian gas, targeting those behind the heavy economic sanctions designed to isolate Russia over its unprovoked onslaught in Ukraine.

"Today I signed a decree that establishes the rules for trading Russian natural gas with the so-called 'unfriendly' states. We offer counter parties from such countries a clear and transparent scheme, in order to purchase Russian natural gas, they must open ruble accounts in Russian banks," Putin said in a televised address, according to a translation.

"If these payments are not made, we will consider it a failure of the buyer to fulfill its obligations with all the ensuing consequences."