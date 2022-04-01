CNBC Pro

Santoli: Bonds are not allowing stocks to relax fully into a new month and quarter

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProSantoli: In late-March run-up, the S&P 500 has built up a cushion to soften a modest pullback
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProThe stock market appears to be starting to believe the Fed might pull off a 'soft landing'
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProSantoli: Traders eye a key level for the S&P 500 but hold off on trusting this rebound for now
Michael Santoli
Read More