Asia is seeing a wave of buybacks. Goldman and Morgan Stanley say these companies could be next

Asia has seen a wave of stock buybacks, and bank analysts say it's not stopping anytime soon.

Chinese tech giant Alibaba said last week it will increase its share buyback program from $15 billion to $25 billion. Phone maker Xiaomi announced Tuesday a buyback of up to 10 billion Hong Kong dollars ($1.28 billion), while JD Health, JD's online healthcare arm, said it would buy back shares of up to 3 billion Hong Kong dollars.

The news sent stocks of those firms soaring.

"Chinese companies are behaving similarly to their American counterparts by announcing large stock buyback programs on weakness in an effort to shore up investor confidence as their business growth slows," said Ben Silverman, director of research at investment consulting firm Verity.

Here's how share buybacks work: when a company repurchases its own stock, the move reduces the number of shares that are publicly traded.

The buyback can push the price of each share higher because some common metrics used to evaluate a stock price are spread across fewer shares. As a result, the stock can look more attractive.

The trend isn't just confined to Chinese tech giants. British bank HSBC, insurance giant AIA and Japanese automaker Toyota have also announced stock buybacks in the past few weeks.