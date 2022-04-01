The IRS has sent nearly 58 million refunds. The average payment is $3,263

Tetra Images | Getty Images

The IRS has issued nearly 58 million refunds worth almost $189 billion, as of March 25, the agency reported Friday. Tax refunds are a critical part of many family budgets, and some 46% of Americans plan to save their payments, according to a LendingTree survey, up from 41% in 2021. The average refund is $3,263 through March 25, $448 bigger than last year's $2,815. However, with the April 18 deadline approaching, this number may still adjust.

The latest filing season statistics come amid a tough period for the IRS, which is still digging out from millions of unprocessed individual returns from last year. While the agency issues most refunds within 21 days, several factors may cause delays, including paper-filed returns, payments by mail, errors or returns affected by identity theft. "We urge extra attention to those who received an economic impact payment or an advance child tax credit last year," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays."

The IRS sent about 7.4 million "math error" notices for stimulus payment mistakes from Jan. 1 through July 15, 2021, delaying refunds, and many are still waiting for a resolution.

Your refund status