What to watch today: Futures rise ahead of jobs report after worst quarter in 2 years

U.S. stock futures started the second quarter higher Friday ahead of the government's March employment report. Wall Street on Thursday ended its worst quarter since the first three months of 2020, which included the Covid pandemic lows in late March of that year. (CNBC)



* Cramer sees market bottom soon, says stocks poised for a 'tremendous rally' (CNBC)

* Cramer's favorite indicator and how he incorporate it into trading decisions (CNBC Investing Club)



The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all dropped about 1.5% on Thursday. For Q1, the Dow and S&P 500 closed down 4.57% and 4.95%, respectively. The Nasdaq lost 9.1%. The start of a rate-hiking cycle from the Fed, high inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have all contributed to the struggles for equities so far this year. (CNBC)

Treasury spreads could be influenced by the jobs reports Friday, one day after the 2-year yield briefly rose above the 10-year yield for the first time since 2019, an inversion that often happens before economic recessions. The short-duration yields going above the longer-dated ones signal the market concerns that the Fed might raise interest rates too quickly. (CNBC)

A strong jobs report Friday could give the Fed more confidence to keep its aggressive rate-boosting plan in place this year aimed at fighting inflation without slowing the economy too much. Economists expect 490,000 jobs were added in March. The nation's unemployment rate is expected to drop slightly to 3.7% in March. (CNBC)

Shares of GameStop (GME) jumped 15% in Friday's premarket, the morning after the video game retailer announced plans for a stock split. GameStop said it will seek approval at its next shareholder meeting for an increase in the number of Class A common stock from 300 million to 1 billion shares to partly conduct a split in the form of a stock dividend.