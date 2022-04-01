White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to leave for an on-air role at MSNBC

U.S. White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, December 20, 2021.

President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki is planning to leave the White House to take an on-air role at MSNBC, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC on Friday.

Psaki, who is still fleshing out details with the company, is expected to leave the White House around May, Axios reported earlier Friday.

Psaki and other White House spokespeople did not immediately comment on the press secretary's reported departure.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Disclosure: CNBC and MSNBC share the same parent company, NBCUniversal.