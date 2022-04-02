Skip Navigation
watch
live
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Climate
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
CNBC Disruptor 50
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
Equity and Opportunity
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
Investing Club
Newsletter
Morning Meeting
Trade Alerts
Trust Portfolio
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
watch
live
Search quotes, news & videos
Watchlist
SIGN IN
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
Investing Club
PRO
Menu
Wall Street analysts say these stocks are their favorite 'inflation fighters'
Published Sat, Apr 2 2022
8:58 AM EDT
Updated 44 Min Ago
Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE
NEXT PRO TALK
4 Days Remaining
Wed, Apr 6 2022 - 1:15pm
Add to Calendar
CNBC Pro Talks: Investor Sarat Sethi on finding long-term winners in a turbulent market under a recession threat
More In Street Calls
Oil reserve release could actually boost prices long-term, analysts say
Pippa Stevens
There's a big buying opportunity in this pizza stock, Oppenheimer says
Hannah Miao
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Tesla, Alphabet, Gap, Wynn, Apple & more
Michael Bloom
Read More