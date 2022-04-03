CNBC Pro

A new stablecoin issuer is buying billions of dollars in bitcoin. What crypto investors need to know

Tanaya Macheel@tanayamac
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO08:57
CNBC ProApple, Amazon, and Disney are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 1
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProThese are JPMorgan’s top stock picks for April
Sarah Min
CNBC ProWhere chart analysts see stocks going from here after a tumultuous first quarter
Hannah Miao
Read More