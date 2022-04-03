Missiles slam into port city of Odesa; Zelenskyy says Russians aim to seize east and south Ukraine. Follow our live updates

A series of explosions in the early hours of Sunday has been heard in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, a strategically important port hub on the Black Sea coast.

Multiple journalists in the area reported smoke billowing into the sky and the Odesa city council said a missile attack had targeted an infrastructure facility.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in his latest address that Russian forces want to seize the east and south of the country. He also said Ukrainian forces had regained control over communities in Kyiv and Chernihiv.