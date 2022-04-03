LIVE UPDATES
Missiles slam into port city of Odesa; Zelenskyy says Russians aim to seize east and south Ukraine. Follow our live updates
A series of explosions in the early hours of Sunday has been heard in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, a strategically important port hub on the Black Sea coast.
Multiple journalists in the area reported smoke billowing into the sky and the Odesa city council said a missile attack had targeted an infrastructure facility.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in his latest address that Russian forces want to seize the east and south of the country. He also said Ukrainian forces had regained control over communities in Kyiv and Chernihiv.
Evacuation attempts to get people out of the besieged city of Mariupol to continue
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said work will continue on Sunday to evacuate people from the besieged port city of Mariupol.
"Seven buses will try to get closer to Mariupol, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross," Vereshchuk said in an online video posting, Reuters reported.
Vereshchuk reportedly said 17 buses were prepared to evacuate people from Mariupol and Berdyansk.
A Red Cross convoy of humanitarian workers turned around on Friday after saying it had become impossible to proceed with its mission to facilitate the safe passage of civilians.
— Sam Meredith
Missiles hit Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa
A series of explosions have been heard in Ukraine's strategically important port city of Odesa, with the city council reporting a missile attack on an infrastructure facility.
"The enemy launched a missile attack on Odessa," Petro Obukhov, a member of the Odesa city council, said via Facebook. "One of the goals was an infrastructure facility. We will not forget or forgive anything."
It comes after multiple journalists reported smoke billowing into the sky on the Black Sea coast following a series of loud explosions in the early hours of Sunday. CNBC has not been able to independently verify this information.
Washington Post Correspondent Isabelle Khurshudyan, who is based in Odesa, said via Twitter: "Loud explosions in downtown Odessa right now. My hotel room windows just shook. Not clear what that was."
Separately, ITV Correspondent Richard Gaisford reported that smoke was billowing into the sky above Odesa following a series of explosions.
— Sam Meredith
Russian forces targeting Ukraine's east and south, Zelenskyy warns
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russian forces are seeking to capture areas in the east and south of the country.
"What is the goal of Russian troops? They want to capture both Donbas and the south of Ukraine. What is our goal? Protect us, our freedom, our land and our people," Zelenskyy said in his latest address.
He said that while Ukrainian forces had regained control over communities in Kyiv and Chernihiv, Russian forces had reserves to increase pressure in the east.
"We are strengthening our defenses in the eastern direction and in Donbas," Zelenskky said.
— Sam Meredith
Russian air power is shifting to southeastern Ukraine, British ministry says
Russian air activity has increased over southeastern Ukraine in the past week as invading forces shift their efforts to that part of the country, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence update.
However, Ukrainian anti-air capabilities still pose a "significant" challenge to Russian warplanes and helicopters, which have been unable to locate and destroy Ukrainian air defense units, the ministry said Friday night.
"Russia's inability to find and destroy air defence systems has seriously hampered their efforts to gain broad control of the air," the ministry said, "which in turn has significantly affected their ability to support the advance of their ground forces on a number of fronts."
The southeastern part of Ukraine would include the port city of Mariupol, which has been largely destroyed by Russian siege.
Russian ground forces attacking in the north have been pushed back from the capital Kyiv over the last week.
— Ted Kemp
Ukraine says it has regained control of Kyiv for first time since start of Russian invasion
Ukraine said it has regained control of Kyiv for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote that the "whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader." Reuters reported that there was no immediate Russian comment on the claim, which could not be independently verified.
Russia has left behind heavy damage, wrecked tanks, destroyed buildings and dead bodies, even as it withdraws, according to the Reuters report. Russia has described the retreat as a symbolic effort that's part of peace talks.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a morning video address on Saturday that dangers remain, even as Russian forces leave parts of the country. He said some withdrawing troops were laying mines or booby traps. CNBC has not been able to independently verify this report.
— Melissa Repko