Elon Musk thumbs his nose at the SEC again with Twitter stake

Entrepreneur and business magnate Elon Musk gestures during a visit at the Tesla Gigafactory plant under construction, on August 13, 2021 in Gruenheide near Berlin, eastern Germany.

The Securities Exchange Commission has another reason to come after Elon Musk.

The world's richest man disclosed Monday that he's acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, sending the social media company shares up more than 28% in afternoon trading.

The filing marks Musk's accumulation of common shares to March 14. The stake is passive, according to the financial disclosure.

The SEC mandates that anyone who acquires more than 5% of a company's common shares disclose their holdings within 10 calendar days. Musk signed his filing 21 days after March 14.

On March 25, the day after the 10-day period lapsed, Musk posted a poll on Twitter, with the following preamble: "Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

He followed up on his own poll by stating, "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully."

Musk had actually already acquired his large stake in Twitter at this point — and legally had to reveal it.

SEC disclosure punishments are historically modest — often about $100,000. Musk's net worth, according to Forbes, is about $300 billion. A $100,000 fine amounts to .00003% of his wealth. The median net worth of a U.S. household is about $122,000. An equivalent fine to a median American household would be about 3 cents.

Musk's intentions with his large stake are unclear. In late January, conservative pundit Dinesh D'Souza, who was convicted of campaign finance fraud in 2014, tagged Musk in a tweet telling him that he "can dramatically change the political and cultural landscape" by buying and taking over "a major social media platform."

Musk responded saying, "Interesting ideas."