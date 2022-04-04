EU's new Russia sanctions to likely include steel, luxury goods, jet fuel and more, sources say

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a plenary session of the European Parliament at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 23, 2022.

LUXEMBOURG — The European Union is working on a new package of sanctions against Russia that is likely to restrict the leasing of airplanes and the trading of jet fuel, steel products and luxury goods, two sources with knowledge of the discussions have told CNBC.

However, the bloc remains divided over whether to extend those sanctions to energy imports — despite mounting evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukraine's top prosecutor has said 410 bodies had been found in towns recaptured from retreating Russian forces around Kyiv as part of an investigation into possible war crimes. Over the weekend, various international media organizations reported on the mass killings of civilians in the town of Bucha, a Ukrainian city close to the country's capital Kyiv which had been under Russian occupation until recently.

The reports led to an array of calls from within the European Union for the bloc to go further in punishing Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The bloc is now working on a fifth package of sanctions against Russia with the new round of measures expected to be approved later this week.

Two EU officials, who did not want to be named due the sensitive nature of the talks, told CNBC that a proposal on the next sanctions package includes airplane leasing, steel products, luxury goods and jet fuel. Both sources added that the package is still a work in progress and could change as talks continue in the coming days and ahead of a crucial meeting of EU ambassadors on Wednesday.

One of the officials added that "obviously, there is a big component missing," in reference to the lack of measures on the Russian energy sector.

Imposing an immediate ban on Russian gas, oil or even coal has been a topic of huge debate within the EU since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. While some nations are supportive of banning Russian energy, other EU nations argue that they are too dependent on Russian energy and they would hurt their own economies more than Russia's.