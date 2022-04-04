Ford's first quarter sales fell 17% as the automaker battled a chip shortage

An employee works on the 40 millionth Ford Motor Co. F-Series truck on the assembly line at the Ford Dearborn Truck Plant on January 26, 2022 in Dearborn, Michigan.

DETROIT – Ford Motor's U.S. sales of new vehicles declined 17% during the first quarter, including a 26% slide last month, as the automaker continues to battle a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The automaker on Monday reported first quarter sales of 432,132 vehicles, including 159,328 units in March.

Andrew Frick, Ford vice president of sales, distribution and trucks, said the company experienced some positive signs for sales heading into the spring selling season.

"While the global semiconductor chip shortage continues to create challenges, we saw improvement in March sales, as in-transit inventory improved 74% over February. F-Series had a record 50,000 new retail orders in March, while a record 41% of our overall retail sales came from previously placed retail orders," he said in a statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.