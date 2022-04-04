LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian massacre; world reacts to images of Bucha. Follow our live updates
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Monday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of committing genocide, saying Ukrainian people were being "destroyed and exterminated." His comments came in the wake of the reported devastation in Bucha, a town 23 miles northwest of Kyiv that has been liberated by Ukrainian forces.
The mayor of Bucha told Reuters that 300 residents had been killed, while fighters from Chechnya controlled the area. Russia has denied allegations that its troops killed civilians in Bucha.
Ukraine's top prosecutor said 410 bodies were found in towns recaptured from retreating Russian forces near Kyiv as part of an investigation into possible war crimes, according to reporting by Reuters.
Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said draft peace treaty talks will resume on Monday, underlining that the Kremlin's position on Crimea and Donbas remains unchanged.
Russia requests UN Security Council meeting over 'Ukrainian radicals’ provocation in Bucha'
Russia's United Nations Security Council deputy representative has requested an emergency meeting on Monday, citing "the Ukrainian radicals' provocation in Bucha."
That comes in the wake of the reported devastation in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Kyiv that has been liberated by Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine has accused Russia of a deliberate civilian "massacre" in Bucha, with international leaders condemning the graphic footage and images of dead bodies and calling for an independent investigation.
Russia has denied allegations that its troops killed civilians in Bucha.
"In light of the Ukrainian radicals' provocation in Bucha, Russia has requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in the second half of the day on Monday, April 4," Dmitry Polyanskiy said via Telegram, according to state news agency TASS. "We will unmask Ukrainian provocateurs and their Western patrons."
— Sam Meredith
Ukraine deputy PM says humanitarian corridors set up in Mangush, Mariupol and Luhansk
Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says humanitarian corridors have been set up in Mangush, Mariupol and Luhansk.
Vereshchuk said a corridor was in place on Monday to take people from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhia.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross plans to continue its movement from Mangush to Mariupol, with seven buses on the way, Vereshchuk said, while evacuations continue in the Luhansk region.
— Sam Meredith
'Beyond reprehensible' and 'a punch to the gut': World reacts to images of Bucha devastation
Ukraine accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha, while Western leaders reacted to the images of dead bodies on the outskirts of Kyiv and called for an independent investigation.
Russia has denied the allegations, describing the graphic video footage and photographs of bodies as "yet another provocation" by the Ukrainian government.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the killings at Bucha "horrific and terrible," while the country's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the images as "unbearable."
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply shocked" by the images of dead civilians in Bucha and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they were akin to "a punch to the gut."
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the reported atrocities "beyond reprehensible" and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters he strongly condemned the attacks.
— Sam Meredith
Russian forces refocusing their offensive on Donbas, UK says
Russian forces are continuing to refocus their offensive into the Donbas region of east Ukraine, according to the U.K. Defence Ministry.
"Russian troops, including mercenaries from the Russian state-linked Wagner private military company, are being moved into the area," the ministry said via Twitter.
— Sam Meredith