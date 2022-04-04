CNBC Pro

Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo trims price targets on Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBuy Logitech shares as video conferencing becomes even more common, Goldman Sachs says
Sarah Min12 min ago
CNBC ProWall Street analysts say these stocks are their favorite 'inflation fighters'
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProOil reserve release could actually boost prices long-term, analysts say
Pippa Stevens
Read More