What to watch today: Wall Street looks higher; Twitter soars on Elon Musk stake

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures rose modestly Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq looking the strongest. Twitter (TWTR) soared 25% in the premarket after Elon Musk revealed a big stake in the social media company. The second quarter got off to a positive start on Friday, which was also the first day April. Historically, April has been the best month of the year for stocks, with the S&P 500 gaining an average 1.7%. The first quarter, which ended Thursday, was the worst first three months in two years. (CNBC) Key bond yield spreads on Monday, the 2-year/10-year and the 5-year/30-year, remained inverted, a market distortion that's happened before past economic recessions. Bond yields rose Friday. But the real strength was among shorter-term Treasurys as traders worried that the weaker than expected but still robust March jobs growth might give the Federal Reserve the green light to get more aggressive with its interest rate-hiking cycle. (CNBC) U.S. oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, above $100 per barrel as supply concerns due to disruptions from Russia's Ukraine war persisted. Crude did fall about 13% last week after the U.S. announced it will release 1 million barrels per day of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve for six months starting in May to help combat elevated energy costs. (Reuters)

IN THE NEW TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

U.S.-listed China stocks, including JD.com (JD), Netease (NTES), Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent Music (TME), are rallying in premarket trading after China proposed revising confidentiality rules regarding audit oversight. That could remove an obstacle to U.S.-China cooperation and prevent those companies from being delisted in the U.S. Rental car company Hertz (HTZ) announced a new partnership to 65,000 electric vehicles from electric vehicle maker Polestar over the next five years. Hertz gained 2.3% in the premarket. Novartis (NVS) announced a reorganization of its business units in a move the Swiss drugmaker could save at least $1 billion annually by 2024. The new structure will integrate the drugmaker's pharmaceuticals and oncology businesses. Novartis rose 1% in premarket trading. Canada will announce investments Monday in two General Motors (GM) plants in the country, according to Reuters. The amount of the investments, which includes support for one plant that will produce electric commercial vehicles, is unknown. Logitech (LOGI) was upgraded to buy from neutral at Goldman Sachs, which is encouraged by the recent strong financial performance for the maker of computer mice, keyboards and other computer peripheral devices. Logitech jumped 4.3% in the premarket. Crox (CROX) fell roughly 2% in premarket trading after Loop Capital downgraded it to hold from buy and slashed the price target to $80 from $150. Loop said investor sentiment on the stock has shifted, putting it in the "COVID winner" category.

WATERCOOLER