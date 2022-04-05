CNBC Pro

Analysts are the most bullish on individual stocks in over 10 years, especially these names

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProFirst Solar slides after Bank of America downgrades stock to underperform
Pippa Stevens3 hours ago
CNBC ProElectric and hybrid vehicles will account for nearly half the cars on the road by 2040, Goldman predicts
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProGoldman is worried this could be like the 1970s and is recommending these stocks
Jesse Pound
Read More