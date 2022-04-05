World's biggest darknet marketplace, Russia-linked Hydra Market, seized and shut down, DOJ says

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to the press at the Justice Department after all three defendants were found guilty of federal hate crimes for murder of a young Black man, Ahmaud Arbrey in Washington, DC, U.S., February 22, 2022.

Hydra Market, which was considered to be the world's largest and oldest "darknet" marketplace of illegal items and services, was seized and shut down by German authorities in coordination with U.S. law enforcement Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Justice also charged one of Hydra Market's alleged operators with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

German Federal Criminal Police additionally seized cryptocurrency wallets containing $25 million in bitcoin from the marketplace, the DOJ said.

The darknet or "dark web" is the collection of websites hidden from normal search engines and web browsers, with users accessing it with browsers that hide their identities.

Hydra Market, whose users were primarily in Russian-speaking countries, last year accounted for what is estimated to have been 80% of all darknet market-related cryptocurrency transactions, according to Justice.

Since 2015, Hydra Market has received about $5.2 billion in cryptocurrency for transactions on the site, reaping commissions worth millions of dollars on those sales, the DOJ said.

Hydra Market enabled vendors of a wide range of drugs — including heroin, other opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine, and LSD — to connect with customers of those narcotics, who could rate sellers on a five-star system, according to U.S. prosecutors.