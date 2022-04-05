Elon Musk's Twitter board seat raises questions about his plans for the company

Twitter said on Tuesday that Elon Musk is joining its board. A day earlier, Tesla's CEO and the world's richest person disclosed that he's the social media company's biggest shareholder.

Beyond becoming the latest Silicon Valley drama, investors are trying to figure out what it all means for Twitter.

Twitter's stock jumped 4% on Tuesday following the board announcement. On Monday, it had its best day since the company's IPO in 2013, skyrocketing more than 27%. But when it comes to Musk, markets are rarely rational.

"It's nice when a company reports profits — it seems much better if a company reports its association with Elon Musk," said Howard Fischer, a partner at the law firm Moses & Singer in New York and a former lawyer at the Securities and Exchange Commission. "[Musk] may not improve operations, he may not improve revenue, he may not lower liabilities, but the stock market rewards [Twitter]."

Whatever the financial impact may or may not be, one thing is clear: Seemingly overnight, Musk has been granted greater sway over a company that he's routinely criticized and that he uses to tweet to some 80 million followers, including many dedicated members of the cult of Elon.

Musk's intent with Twitter is unclear, and that's probably by design.

He has previously called out Twitter's content-moderation policies, claiming the company has failed to uphold free speech principles. The Tesla CEO has also pushed for Twitter to create an edit button (a common complaint in the Twittersphere) and to allow users to have greater control over the tweets they see in their news feed.

"My suspicion is he will start relatively slowly, but then he'll want to make some serious changes, probably more in the direction of free speech," said Youssef Squali, an analyst from Truist Securities who recommends buying Twitter shares. "I don't think he ultimately cares about user growth, etc."

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and co-founder Jack Dorsey both welcomed Musk to the company's board.

"He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term," Agrawal tweeted. "Welcome Elon!"

Musk revealed his ownership of Twitter shares via a 13G form with the SEC. That indicates it's a passive interest, which often means the holder isn't trying to control or influence the company.

But that could change. In the future, Musk could opt to pursue an active stake and a more aggressive role in the company. If he does, he'll have to disclose it with the SEC in a 13D form. In that case, he would have to lay out his intentions.

"The stake could become active at any time," said Tom Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital. "I think Twitter is being proactive by putting him on the board before he demands it."

The social media company set some parameters to Musk's appointment on the board, potentially limiting his influence. For as long as Musk is serving on the Twitter board, or 90 days after, he can't own more than 14.9% of Twitter's stock, either as an individual or as a member of a group, the filing says. Musk will serve as a Class II director until 2024.

"I think they're setting that condition because they don't want [Musk] to have unfettered control over the company," Hayes said.

Twitter is no stranger to activist investors. In 2020, the company struck a deal with Elliott Management after the hedge fund pushed for the ouster of Dorsey as the company's CEO. The deal included a $1 billion investment from private equity firm Silver Lake, and awarded both Silver Lake and Elliott with seats on Twitter's board.