Here's how much power Elon Musk actually has at Twitter now — and what he might do with it

Elon Musk and Twitter have always been a volatile combination. That's especially unlikely to change now, with Musk buying a 9.2% stake in the social media company and landing a seat on Twitter's board of directors. The stake, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday, is valued at more than $3 billion. For context, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey's stake in Twitter is just over 2% — and Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO in November 2021, is leaving Twitter's board when his term ends in May. Musk's board term will last until 2024, the company said in a separate regulatory filing, functionally making him a more powerful figure within Twitter than Dorsey going forward. "Looking forward to working with [Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal] & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!" Musk tweeted on Tuesday. In a March 26 tweet, Musk accused the platform of "failing to adhere to free speech principles" and said he was giving "serious thought" to building his own social media platform. A regulatory filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission shows that Musk acquired his Twitter stake on March 14, meaning he was already Twitter's largest outside shareholder when he publicly called out the platform. On Tuesday, Twitter noted that Musk's stake in the company cannot exceed 14.9% for the duration of his board term, but analysts told CNBC on Monday that Musk could still look to increase his ownership stake over time. Investors seem to be betting that Musk can exert control at Twitter: The social media company's stock surged by 27% on Monday, and kept climbing after the company announced Musk's board seat on Tuesday. Here's a look at how much power Musk will actually have at Twitter going forward, and the changes he might want to make:

How much power will Musk have at Twitter?

Musk's piece of Twitter is technically categorized as a "passive" stake, which means it falls just below the 10% threshold for a shareholder to be considered to be an "active" or "activist" shareholder. Typically, passive shareholders don't try to exert much control over a company's decision-making. Musk might be the exception to that rule. Twitter's board of directors currently has 11 members, with Musk becoming the 12th board member, at least until Dorsey leaves next month. Musk will also control more than 9% of the shareholder votes. Functionally, that means he'll need plenty of support from other board members and shareholders to win their approval for any future proposals.

But considering the fact that Musk is an extremely high-profile and outspoken investor, with more than 80 million followers on Twitter's platform, the world's richest person is already in a strong position to push for changes. And Twitter's rapid addition of Musk to its board shows that its leadership is at least willing to entertain the billionaire's ideas. In tweets on Tuesday, Agrawal hinted that Musk could already have support among the company's other board members, writing that recent conversations with Musk led the group to believe "that he would bring great value to our board." "He's both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on

Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term," Agrawal added. Dorsey has also publicly voiced his support for Musk as a board member, tweeting on Tuesday that Musk "cares deeply about our world and Twitter's role in it."

What does Musk want?