GM and Honda to develop affordable electric vehicles that cost less than $30,000

DETROIT – General Motors and Honda Motor will develop a series of affordable electric vehicles based on a new global architecture, the companies announced Tuesday morning.

The project will utilize GM's next-generation Ultium battery technology. The tie-up is expected to produce millions of lower-priced EVs, including popular compact crossover vehicles, beginning in 2027, according to officials.

"GM and Honda will share our best technology, design and manufacturing strategies to deliver affordable and desirable EVs on a global scale, including our key markets in North America, South America and China," GM CEO and Chair Mary Barra said in a statement.

More affordable EVs are crucial to the mass adoption of the emerging technologies. While EVs are growing in popularity, they're largely priced for luxury buyers. The GM-Honda developed vehicles are expected to be priced below $30,000, Ken Morris, GM's executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs, told reporters during a call Tuesday morning.

Company officials declined to disclose financial terms of the new partnership, which will result in vehicles for both Honda and GM brands.

The automakers also said they will discuss future "EV battery technology collaboration opportunities, to further drive down the cost of electrification, improve performance and drive sustainability for future vehicles."