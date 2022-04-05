CNBC Pro

Teva is primed for a big bounce after years of underperformance, Barclays says

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Coinbase, Pfizer, Meta, Snap & more
Michael Bloom8 min ago
CNBC ProWedbush downgrades Starbucks after share repurchases suspension, citing lack of catalysts
Hannah Miao39 min ago
CNBC ProUBS says Meta could rally 28% from here as Instagram Reels monetization ramps up
Sarah Min41 min ago
Read More