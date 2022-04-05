U.S., allies set to impose more sanctions on Russia following outrage over possible war crimes

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday is set to announce additional sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, as well as Kremlin officials and their family members, three people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The fresh sanctions package, taken in lockstep with European Union allies and the Group of 7 nations, will also ban new investment in Russia and state-owned enterprises, sources said.

News of the additional measures follows rounds of coordinated sanctions that have vaulted Russia past Iran and North Korea as the world's most-sanctioned country. The measures have damaged the Russian economy as Moscow pushes ahead with the brutal invasion of its neighbor.

The new sanctions come amid global outrage over mounting evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Over the weekend, Ukrainian officials claimed that hundreds of civilians were tortured and killed in Bucha by Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the aftermath in the suburban town near Kyiv, which he saw firsthand on Monday, as a "genocide." He accused Russia of war crimes.

In a dramatic appearance at the United Nations on Tuesday, Zelenskyy called for a Nuremberg-style tribunal to investigate and prosecute Russian war crimes.

"The massacre in our city of Bucha is only one, unfortunately, only one of many examples of what the occupiers have been doing on our land for the past 41 days," Zelenskyy said in a nearly 20-minute speech, adding "the world has yet to see" what Russia has done elsewhere in Ukraine.