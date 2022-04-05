Investors may be jumping the gun on Chinese stocks

The Baidu Inc. logo is displayed on the company's headquarters on July 3, 2019 in Beijing, China.

Some analysts remain pessimistic on U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, warning the road ahead remains uncertain despite signs that they're at less risk of being delisted from U.S. exchanges.

"Global investors may be jumping the gun a little bit. Everything is very, very premature right now," said Shehzad Qazi, managing director of China Beige Book International.

March was a volatile month for Chinese stocks, which dived then surged as Beijing signaled more support for its firms listed overseas.

The MSCI China index spiked almost 24% for the month, turning around from a 25% tumble in the first half. This index tracks all Chinese stocks, including those listed in Hong Kong, the mainland and the U.S. Its top constituents are mostly tech stocks. CNBC's China ADR index, which tracks U.S.-listed Chinese stocks, has jumped about 25% between mid March and April 1.

"I get the sense that a lot of investors right now are very happy with the progress but not really focusing on the fact that there's a lot of uncertainty out there, a lot of unknowns," Qazi told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Monday.

Harvey Pitt, who was chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 2001 to 2003, added: "This is clearly an effort by the Chinese government to create an appearance that there will be more transparency. The real devil will be in the details."