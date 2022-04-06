Asia-Pacific stocks slip as 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surges

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Wednesday morning trade, following an overnight surge in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 1.28% in morning trade while the Topix index fell 1.04%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.89%.

Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.42%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.35% lower.

Shares in mainland China are set to return to trade on Wednesday following holidays earlier in the week.

A private survey on Chinese services sector activity in March is also set to be out at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday. That data release comes as China continues to battle its worst Covid outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.