Attorney General Merrick Garland tests positive for Covid hours after event with FBI director, other top officials

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces enforcement actions against Russia, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022.

Attorney General Merrick Garland tested positive for Covid on Wednesday, just hours after speaking in person at a press conference alongside FBI Director Christopher Wray and other top Biden administration officials.

Garland, who is not symptomatic, asked to be tested for the virus after learning he may have been exposed, the Department of Justice said in a statement. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against Covid, and will work from home while isolating for five days, the Justice Department said.

The attorney general is not considered to be a close contact of President Joe Biden, a DOJ official told CNBC. Their previous meeting was a week earlier at an outdoor signing ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, the official said.

Garland over the weekend had reportedly gone to a white-tie dinner attended by hundreds of politicians and journalists, a growing number of whom have since tested positive for Covid.

Another attendee, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, received a positive test result earlier Wednesday.

Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Adam Schiff of California, who were also at the dinner, tweeted out their own positive Covid test results on Tuesday.