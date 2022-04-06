Biden administration extends the student loan pause through Aug. 31—here’s what you need to know

Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced another extension of the pause on student loan repayment, interest and collections, through Aug. 31, 2022.

This is the sixth extension of the pause, which was first established by the Trump administration in March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The student loan moratorium was previously set to expire on May 1.

"We are still recovering from the pandemic and the unprecedented economic disruption it caused," President Biden said in a statement, adding that the continued pause will help borrowers achieve "greater financial security and support the Department of Education's efforts to continue improving student loan programs."

Ending the moratorium could "threaten Americans' financial stability," he added, citing recent research from the Federal Reserve that predicts millions of borrowers would face significant delinquencies and defaults if payments resumed next month.

The Federal Reserve estimates that the pause on federal student loan payments has allowed 41 million borrowers to save about $200 billion.

Here's what borrowers need to know: