10-year Treasury yield rises above 2.6% after Brainard signals speedy Fed tightening

The 10-year Treasury rose Wednesday as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, and awaited the latest insights into the Federal Reserve's policy tightening.

The 10-year Treasury note yield hit a high of 2.6125% at 4:30 a.m. ET. The move put the benchmark rate well above its 2-year counterpart, which traded around 2.5714%. The 2-year had recently been trading above the 10-year triggering a so-called yield curve inversion.

The yield on the 5-year U.S. government bond moved about 6 basis points higher to 2.7635% and the 30-year Treasury yield rose to 2.6204%, adding 4 basis points. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.