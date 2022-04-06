China's long weekend tourism spend plunges to 39.2% of pre-pandemic levels

Shanghai and other parts of China remained in lockdown or subject to travel restrictions during a long holiday weekend in early April, sending an official count of tourism revenue plunging to just over a third of what it was prior to the pandemic.

BEIJING — As mainland China tackles its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years, a measure of consumer spending has dropped to levels not seen since the initial shock of the pandemic.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns of districts or cities discouraged people from traveling over a holiday that officially ran from Sunday to Tuesday.

And tourism spending by those who did venture out only recovered just over a third, or 39.2%, of the level seen during the holiday in 2019, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

That's a far slower pace than during the Lunar New Year holiday earlier in the year, when tourism spending was 56.3% of what it was in 2019.

For more than three weeks, mainland China's count of Covid cases with symptoms has topped 1,000 a day and touched regions across the country. The number of asymptomatic cases is far higher.

Shanghai, the country's largest city, is one of the hardest hit in China's wave of the highly transmissible omicron variant. The metropolis was supposed to end a two-part lockdown Tuesday, but earlier this week gave no indication of when restrictions would lift.