CNBC Pro

Morgan Stanley names Eli Lilly a top pick, says it has best product outlook in pharma

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProTeva is primed for a big bounce after years of underperformance, Barclays says
Sarah Min
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Coinbase, Pfizer, Meta, Snap & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProWedbush downgrades Starbucks after share repurchases suspension, citing lack of catalysts
Hannah Miao
Read More