NFL gets a warning from state attorneys general: Address women's hostile-workplace claims, or face investigations

Attorneys general of six states warned the National Football League on Wednesday to take "swift action" in responding to recent allegations a "workplace culture that is overtly hostile to women," or face investigations and possible legal charges.

The coalition told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter that it had "grave concerns" about reports of how female employees of the league are treated.

"Our offices will use the full weight of our authority to investigate and prosecute allegations of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation by employers throughout our states, including at the National Football League," New York Attorney General Letitia James and her counterparts from Illinois, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington said in their letter.

The warning stems from reports in The New York Times in February based on claims by more than 30 former employees of the NFL, which is based in New York City.

Among other things, the female former employees told The Times about being made to repeatedly watch a 2014 video of ex-NFL player Ray Rice punching and knocking out his fiancee, "with commentary by coworkers that the victim had brought the violence on herself," the letter noted.