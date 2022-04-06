A VPN company just became Lithuania's second tech unicorn

Cyber firm Nord Security announced Thursday that it has raised $100 million from investors at a $1.6 billion valuation, making it Lithuania's second tech unicorn.

The company is best known for its VPN product, NordVPN, which costs around $140 a year or $12 a month.

VPNs, or virtual private networks, allow users to disguise their online identity while they browse the internet. They can also help internet users access blocked websites and services. Other VPN companies include Turbo VPN and UFO VPN.

Founded in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius in 2012, Nord Security's team now stands at 1,700 people and it is recruiting a further 200 staff. It claims to be the biggest tech employer in Vilnius, where 500,000 of Lithuania's 2.8 million people live.

The investment in Nord Security comes from Novator Ventures, Burda Principal Investments, General Catalyst and angel investors including the co-founders of second-hand clothes marketplace Vinted, which is the only other tech firm in Lithuania valued at over $1 billion.

Tom Okman, co-CEO and co-founder of Nord Security, told CNBC that this is the first time the company has taken external funding, adding the money will help Nord Security to expand its footprint beyond the 20 countries that it currently operates and build more products.