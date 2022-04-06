CNBC Pro

Raymond James downgrades JetBlue after Spirit buyout proposal, says uncertainty is increasing

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProStifel says buy Occidental Petroleum, stock could go up 45% from here
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley names Eli Lilly a top pick, says it has best product outlook in pharma
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProTeva is primed for a big bounce after years of underperformance, Barclays says
Sarah Min
Read More