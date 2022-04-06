Sri Lanka's crisis follows similar pattern as Arab Spring, say analysts

Thousands of Sri Lankans took to the streets on Monday calling for the ouster of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seen here on November 1, 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

"Gotta go, Gotabaya," chanted thousands of people who came out on the streets of Sri Lanka to demand the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, defying a state of emergency in what analysts called the Sri Lankan version of the Arab Spring. The president later revoked the state of emergency, which had not stopped the demonstrations.

"It's the Arab Spring in Sri Lanka. It's a perfect match with the pattern of an Arab Spring: a people's uprising to end authoritarian rule, economic mismanagement and family rule, and install democracy," Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, senior fellow at Millennium Project in Washington, told CNBC.

The Sri Lankan High Commission in Singapore did not respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The Arab Spring refers to a series of protests that began with the self-immolation of a vendor in Tunisia in 2010 and spread across several countries in the Arab world such as Egypt, Libya, and Syria against authoritarianism, corruption, and poverty. As many as four autocrats, including Egypt's Hosni Mubarak, were ousted during the Arab Spring.

The powerful Rajapaksa clan has ruled Sri Lanka for decades and came back, after a brief spell out of power, in 2019 when Gotabaya was elected president. Although troubled by corruption allegations, the current dissatisfaction stems from economic mismanagement. Gotabaya was once popular for ending a decades-long civil war in 2009, with a bloody bombing campaign against Tamil separatists.

At least 41 Sri Lankan lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition, leaving the Rajapaksa government in a minority in Parliament. On the same day, the government was dealt another blow when finance minister Ali Sabry resigned just a day after his appointment.

"I believe I have always acted in the best interests of the country," Sabry said in a statement. He said "fresh, proactive and unconventional steps" were needed to solve the country's problems.