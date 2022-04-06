U.S. sanctions Putin’s adult children, bans all new investment in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on agriculture via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 5, 2022.

WASHINGTON -- The United States on Wednesday announced it would impose a new slate of sanctions on Russia that includes first-time sanctions on the two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Katerina Tikhonovna and Maria Putina, who are in their 30's, are rarely seen in public and almost never mentioned by their father. The Kremlin has only ever identified them by their first names.

"We believe that many of Putin's assets are hidden with family members, and that's why we're targeting them," said a senior administration official who spoke on background to preview the sanctions.

In addition to Putin's daughters, the U.S. will sanction Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife and daughter. Former President and Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will be sanctioned as well, the White House announced.

Beyond individual designations, two of Russia's largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank will also be subjected to full blocking sanctions for the first time, albeit with carve outs for energy purchases.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.