52% of women, ages 50 and up, say the economy isn't working well for them. What that means for midterm elections

Supporters of former President Donald Trump and then-candidate President Joe Biden talk before a March 7, 2020 rally at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

Women ages 50 and over are one of the largest, most reliable groups of voters.

And going into this election season, they're not happy with the economy, according to new research from AARP in partnership with pollsters Celinda Lake, Christine Matthews, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Margie Omero.

Their recent poll found 52% of women in this age cohort say the economy is not working well for them, up from 37% in 2019.

The top issues on these women's minds: kitchen table budgets and the day-to-day impact of rising prices, according to the research.

About 46% of women 50 and over surveyed said the rising cost of living is the most important issue facing the U.S. now.

Moreover, 59% said rising prices are the most important aspect of the economy for them personally.

The poll was conducted online and over the phone between Feb. 18 and March 3. It included 1,836 voters ages 50 and up who are likely to vote in 2022.

Women in that age cohort have not yet decided which candidates to support, the poll found. But their vote will very likely influence which parties win a majority in Congress and in statehouses.